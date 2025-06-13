Shares

The Java Foundation and Craft Silicon Foundation have partnered to support communities through school feeding and digital literacy initiatives. Java Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of Java House while is the corporate social responsibility arm of Craft Silicon Ltd.

The partnership, formalised through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see the two foundations collaborate to improve educational outcomes by addressing challenges in school nutrition and technological education.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Priscilla Gathungu, the Java House Group CEO, highlighted the impact of this partnership: “We know that the ability to learn starts with a full stomach. This partnership is about fuelling children’s potential. By working with Craft Silicon Foundation, we’re ensuring that learners receive both the nourishment and the digital skills they need to thrive in today’s world.”

The partnership will see Java Foundation provide daily meals to students enrolled in Craft Silicon Foundation’s ICT training programs. In return, the Craft Silicon Foundation will bring its solar-powered mobile computer lab and ICT curriculum to schools already supported by the Java Foundation’s feeding program, starting with Gatina and Ngunyumu Primary Schools in Nairobi.

Mrs. Priya Budhabhatti, CEO of Craft Silicon Foundation, highlighted that, “in this digital age, ICT is not a luxury—it is a necessity. It is the bridge between dreams and reality, between poverty and prosperity. But for too long, many children, women and youth have been left behind simply because they cannot afford access to digital education. That is why we do not wait for them to come to us—we go to them. Our mobile computer classrooms, our buses powered by the sun, drive to the very doorsteps of those who need education most. By joining forces with the Java Foundation, we’re addressing two major barriers: hunger and lack of access to technology. This partnership offers a holistic solution to empower the next generation.”

Craft Silicon Foundation has so far educated over 74,540 students with majority of the beneficiaries in gainful employment and others in small businesses. The foundation has programs in Uganda, Ethiopia and India. In addition to free digital literacy, the Craft Silicon Foundation is involved in a recyclable sanitary pad project, vaccination initiatives, tree planting, and school feeding programs.

Currently, the Java Foundation, in partnership with Food For Education, provides free school lunches to more than 2,500 children every day. By working with partners, the Foundation is aiming to increase the reach of this ongoing school meal program and diversify its support of education to include hydroponic gardens within select schools.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for the two Foundations as they deepen their commitment to youth empowerment and education. It also opens the door to wider collaboration in areas such as research, community engagement, and shared learning, allowing both organizations to amplify their impact across the country.