Telkom Kenya has announced managerial changes, appointing Allan Wainaina as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Kosi Ali as Chief Operations Africa (COO).

Allan joins Telkom from the Java House Group (JHG), where, as its CFO, he was responsible for JHG’s financial management including its subsidiaries in Uganda, Rwanda and Nigeria. Prior to joining JHG, Allan worked with the British American Tobacco (BAT) Group.

His 19-year career at the BAT was extensive, serving in general management, Internal Audit, Commercial and mainstream Finance, Strategy and Planning. Allan’s work experience has spanned a number of countries and regions including East Africa, Zambia, DRC and the UK.

Kosi has more than 25 years’ experience from the Telecommunications industry. Starting his career as a Radio and Optimization Engineer at Vodafone UK, Kosi worked with Mobile Systems International (MSI) in the UK, and internationally, in various network license bids, network roll out, transformation and quality improvement projects. He was also Vice President at international European vendors, Marconi and Ericsson.

He has also undertaken a number of successful startup companies in the UK and internationally focusing on creating solutions to bring efficiencies to the operator. He holds a Bachelor’s (Honors) Degree in Telecommunication Engineering from the United Kingdom.

More changes include the appointment of Julius Cheptiony as the Group’s Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer and Brenda Minayo as Director Human Resources.

Prior to joining Telkom, Brenda worked at Deloitte Kenya and the Kenya Women Finance Bank. She is a Certified HR Practitioner with the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM). She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree – Human Resources (University of Nairobi) and is currently pursuing an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.

Julius joined Telkom in the capacity of Director, Corporate Development, and thereafter Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, before taking on the role of Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer. Prior to joining Telkom, he had served at IBM and Nokia Networks, among others.