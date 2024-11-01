Shares

Java House has officially opened three new branches as it heads to 100 branches across the region by the end of the Q1 2025. The new outlets fall under Java’s expansion strategy tied to the celebrations of its 25th anniversary.

The first of the three new outlets opened in Thika town in Kiambu County, marking Java’s 95th location in the region. The second, a Java Express in Kenol in Murang’a County became the 96th, while the third, another Java Express, opened at the Kisumu Airport, reaching a milestone of 97 branches.

Since beginning its 25th-anniversary celebrations earlier this year, Java House has expanded its branch network with new outlets in Voi, Lang’ata, Loresho, Kenol, and Kisumu in Kenya. The brand has also opened new branches in Muyenga and Najjera in Kampala, Uganda. In addition to expanding its presence, Java House has also deepened its investment in community initiatives through its partnerships with Food For Education and World Food Program, as well as sponsoring the national volleyball teams.

The new branch in Thika town is located at Shell New Gatitu, and aims to bring Java’s unique and much-loved culinary delights closer to the industrial town’s residents. While officiating the launch, Mr. Alfred Wanyoike, Chairman of the Thika District Business Association, praised it as a step in the right direction for the town as it seeks to earn city status.

“Thika is pursuing city status, and we appreciate the investment into the town by a brand that has become synonymous with some of the country’s and region’s best-developed urban areas. Having a Java in Thika not only provides leading dining options for the town, but also signals a path towards growth driven by the growing investor confidence,” said Mr. Wanyoike.

Speaking about the new outlets, Java House Group CEO Priscilla Gathungu noted, “The Thika branch has been trading for a few days already, and we have received a warm welcome from the people of Thika signalling that it was the right move. We are eager to be part of the community and welcome its residents to have their meetings, dates, and family moments at our restaurant; or if you just have a cold and are looking for a pick-me-up, you’re welcome to our branch for a dawa. As a business, we believe in empowering local communities. For each branch, we have close to 30 staff who we recruit from the local communities, playing our part in driving job creation.”

The Thika branch is the 12th hosted by Vivo Energy that has seen Java restaurants opened at Shell petrol stations countrywide.

Hattour Soumaya, Finance Manager, Vivo Energy Kenya, said, “We are glad to celebrate the opening of this new branch. We are working together to continue the partnership to have more Java restaurants in more Shell petrol stations.”