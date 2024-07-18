Shares

The Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) has partnered with Stanbic Bank, in a bid to financially empower employees through joint initiatives led by HR professionals. Formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partnership marks a significant development for the Human Resource profession, offering financial relief within the Kenyan labor market.

The collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to fostering growth, development, and financial well-being among HR practitioners, who support employees during challenging economic times. Over 19,000 HR professionals and decision-makers across Kenya are expected to benefit from the partnership.

According to the MoU, Stanbic Bank Kenya will equip IHRM members with insights and skills necessary for their professional advancement. The program will be designed to enable HR professionals to excel, progress, and effectively lead within their organizations, consequently enabling them to provide enhanced support to their teams during financial hardships. With improved skills and knowledge, HR professionals will be equipped to administer more efficient and effective HR support, thereby cultivating superior work environments, and enhancing employee development programs.

Stanbic Bank will also offer customized financial solutions tailored to the unique requirements of HR professionals and their employees. The bank will further facilitate interactions with financial experts who will guide financial planning, budgeting, and optimization, empowering HR professionals and their teams to make well-informed financial decisions.

IHRM members will also have access to Stanbic Bank’s innovative solutions, including the D.A.D.A platform and the workplace banking proposition. These solutions are designed to be simple, accessible, and cost-effective, addressing both the financial and non-financial needs of HR professionals and helping them navigate economic challenges.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Abraham Ongenge, Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Kenya, “Our partnership with IHRM aligns with our mission to provide robust systems and solutions that foster personal and professional growth while addressing the financial difficulties many Kenyans face today.”

The alliance is poised to drive positive change within the HR sector, reinforcing the importance of continuous professional development and financial empowerment. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, IHRM and Stanbic Bank Kenya are set to make a lasting impact on the HR profession in Kenya.