Stanbic Foundation has launched a economic empowerment program for women in various stages of business in Busia County. The program will be implemented in partnership with Busia County Government.

The women entrepreneurs will benefit from a transformative economic empowerment program aimed at strengthening their capacity in micro and small enterprise development through comprehensive training on entrepreneurship and financial management.

The program by Stanbic Foundation targets women at various stages of business, with a special focus on transitioning low-income, financially excluded women into the formal financial system.

Speaking during the official launch of the program, Mr. Omuse Olakachuna, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Trade, Investments, Industries, Cooperatives, and SMEs, underscored the importance of cultivating a savings culture among entrepreneurs. He reaffirmed the County’s commitment to supporting continuous learning in financial literacy, noting that initiatives such as the County’s Trade Revolving Fund are designed to bolster grassroots economic empowerment.

Representatives from Stanbic Bank Foundation emphasized that the initiative is part of the Foundation’s broader mission to economically empower 5 million women across Kenya over the next seven years. The program addresses critical barriers faced by women in business — including lack of collateral, information asymmetry, and limited access to affordable credit — through inclusive product design, digital financial solutions, and tailored capacity building.

“We are committed to unlocking economic opportunities for women by offering practical tools for financial fitness, promoting a culture of savings within chamas, and enabling easier access to affordable credit through digital platforms,” said Pauline Mbayah, Head Stanbic Kenya Foundation.

The training will be rolled out across local markets in the county, ensuring reach and impact at the grassroots level. The initiative aims to catalyze long-term economic growth by building resilient, women-led enterprises.

The Stanbic Kenya Foundation was established catalyze inclusive Social Economic growth and promoting Environmental awareness as avenues to create sustainable businesses in the Kenya and South Sudan economies in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.