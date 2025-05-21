Shares

Stanbic Bank Kenya has invested in Kenya’s tea sector through a robust suite of financial products, partnerships, and solutions aimed at empowering all stakeholders in the tea value chain.

“Our Tea Proposition boosts growth in the Tea sector. Leveraging our deep sectoral understanding and ecosystem approach, we work with farmers to build their capacity and expand their earning potential within and out of the region. We continue to innovate and work with various partners including tea associations to deliver relevant solutions across the tea value chain.” said Florence Wanja, Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Stanbic Bank pioneered the development of the Electronic Billboard (EBB) in partnership with the East Africa Tea Trade Association. This platform has changed the tea auction process, enabling smooth, real-time electronic payments for buyers and simplifying transactions across the industry.

“By being part of the tea value chain, we support various stakeholders including smallholder farmers, producers, and suppliers. Through our Electronic Billboard, stakeholders carry out smooth transactions and producers are able to receive real-time electronic tea payments through the system. This is why we are known as the Tea Bank,” added Ms Wanja.

The bank is leveraging data-driven platforms such as OneFarm, which creates business linkages within the agribusiness ecosystem, especially between smallholder farmers and enterprise service providers. OneFarm ensures farmers have the right quality and quantity of produce at the right time, while optimizing production capacity.

“OneFarm Grow is a step towards empowering farmers and reshaping agriculture’s contribution to African economies. By providing technology-enabled solutions which optimise agricultural supply chains, Stanbic is helping Business and Commercial Banking clients grow while supporting farmers to thrive and transform the sector,” said Ms Wanja.

Stanbic Bank’s tea sector proposition is anchored on tailored financial solutions including working capital, forex, structured trade finance, capital expansion, and asset financing. The bank’s integrated strategy continues to drive growth for SMEs and farmers alike.