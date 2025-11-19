Shares

Stanbic Bank Kenya today announced the introduction of a new home loan offering featuring a fixed interest rate of 8.99% per annum. This initiative runs from November 15th, 2025, to February 15th, 2026, and is designed to make homeownership significantly more accessible for aspiring buyers.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) 2023 Bank Supervision Report highlights a severely underpenetrated mortgage market, with only about 26,000 active mortgage accounts nationwide. With average market interest rates hovering around 14.3%, many middle-income Kenyans find the dream of owning a home financially out of reach.

Key offer details include:

Fixed Interest Rate: 8.99% per annum (p.a.)

Term: Limited-time offer from November 15th, 2025 to February 15th, 2026

Property Value: Applicable to properties valued up to KES 10.5 million

Repayment Period: Up to 20 years

Mwaura Mwangi, Head of Products at Stanbic Bank Kenya, emphasized the strategic importance of the launch: “We believe homeownership is a key milestone tied to financial security and personal achievement for every Kenyan professional. The launch of our 8.99% p.a. home loan is a bold, decisive step to challenge the status quo. It’s a clear, market-leading offer that says: ‘Your home, your future, is now within reach.’ We are not just offering a product; we are delivering the emotional benefit of security and the functional benefit of affordable financing to the growing middle class.”

The Bank anticipates that over 1,000 aspiring homeowners will benefit from this unique offering.

Stanbic Bank Kenya is a member of Standard Bank Group, the largest African bank by assets, operating in 20 African countries, four global financial centres, and two offshore hubs.