Java House Africa has concluded its 25th anniversary celebrations with an art exhibition and competition for children aged 6-11. The initiative was designed to encourage creativity and support the arts, aligning with Java House’s core values.

The art competition invited young artists to showcase the country’s beauty through their unique perspectives, under the theme My Beautiful Kenya. The various art pieces submitted showcased Kenya’s stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, welcoming people, and diverse wildlife.

The competition was judged by a panel led by Kenyan artist, Zephania Lukamba. The entries were evaluated based on creativity, originality, quality of artwork, presentation, and how well the theme, My Beautiful Kenya, was portrayed.

The competition included four main categories: Best Artwork for ages 9-11 years, Best Artwork for ages 6-8 years, Best Overall Artwork, and People’s Choice Award. Four talented children, Kristel Alana, Alex Jensen, Lucy Diana, and Razia Biftu, were awarded in different categories, receiving Java goodies and cash prizes.

The winning artworks were inspired by various aspects of Kenyan culture and wildlife, showcasing the unique perspectives of these young artists. The art exhibition, held alongside the awards ceremony, also showcased the artworks received throughout the competition period. Ultimately, the artwork will be incorporated into Java’s Kiddie Menu, further emphasizing the brand’s dedication to showcasing Kenya’s beauty through the eyes of its future leaders.

The art competition and exhibition were part of a broader series of activities marking Java House’s 25th anniversary, including engagements with key stakeholders, special offers and discounts at Java stores, and the launch of Java Kuza Mentorship program for children in underprivileged schools.

Speaking at the exhibition, Derrick Kabasa, Java Foundation Coordinator, said, “The My Beautiful Kenya Art competition is a key part of our 25th anniversary celebrations and reflects our deep commitment to art and community engagement. Art has always been a significant part of Java’s story, and this competition is another step in that direction.”