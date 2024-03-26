Shares

Java House and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have signed an agreement to raise funds to support vulnerable children with daily school meals.

Under the partnership, Java will hold a fundraising campaign across all its outlets. The campaign will aim to encourage customers to donate towards the provision of daily nutritious meals for underprivileged school going children from food insecure families.

According to the WFP, everyday, children in Kenya go to school on an empty stomach. This hunger affects their concentration and ability to learn, and in the long-term affects their quality of life. For this reason, school meal programmes can help address many of these challenges.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Priscilla Gathungu, Java House CEO, urged customers and well-wishers to support the initiative, noting it will go a long way in making an impact on childhood hunger.

“We see this collaboration as an investment in our communities. Kenya is already doing well in education, and we must continue this trend in the future. As we work together to provide food for our children, we are also giving opportunities and a chance for them to compete globally. We are proud to serve over 20,000 people daily as a business, and we ask everyone who comes to Java to support the initiative and ensure that none of our children are left behind due to a lack of nutritious meals,” said Ms. Gathungu.

On her part, Lauren Landis, WFP’s Country Director in Kenya, applauded the initiative stating, “Providing a child with a meal at school keeps children – particularly girls – safe, helps them to get an education, and reduces the burden on families to feed their children. It also lessens the burden on mothers, who – knowing their kids are safe in school – can work and support their families,” said Ms. Landis. “Better health and nutrition through school meals allows children to learn and perform better, broadening their educational opportunities.”