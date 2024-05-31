Shares

Java House has announced that it has launched a new outlet, a Java House Express, in Voi, Taveta County as it seeks to expand outside Nairobi.

The new Java Express restaurant is expected to serve the tourist heavy county and the residents of the transit town of Voi. It is further expected to create job opportunities and contribute to the town’s socio-economic development.

Speaking at the launch of a new Java House Express in Voi, Taita Taveta County, Priscilla Gathungu, the Java House CEO, noted the need for restaurants to evolve alongside their customers. “Trust is an essential part of the dining experience. As more and more people travel for work or for leisure we would like to remain within reach. Some of our most successful locations to date have been in transit locations” said Gathungu.

“At the same time, with increased connectedness we are finding that there is demand for our brand across different locales not just for commuters but also for the local community. This new branch, our first in Taita-Taveta County, signifies a great milestone for us at Java and furthers our approach to being part of more communities in Kenya and beyond,” she added.

It is located at Total Energies service station and is the restaurant chain’s 91st branch. It falls under the company’s expansion plan across the country and region even as it prepares to mark its 25th year in operation. The restaurant chain’s expansion complements its use of doorstep delivery platforms to improve convenience for customers.

Customers visiting the Voi branch will have access to Java’s express menu. It includes coffee drinks, pastries, and a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. They will also be able to purchase retail items such as coffee packs, cookies, granola bars, and Java’s Cold Brew coffee.

Since its inception in 1999, Java has grown to serve customers across three countries with three additional sister brands, Kukito, Planet Yoghurt, and 360 Degrees Pizza under its portfolio.