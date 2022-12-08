Shares

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) has announced the winners of the 12th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards during a colourful, star-studded gala event hosted at the Safari Park Hotel.

Officiating the gala event, KFC Chief Executive Mr Timothy Owase expressed confidence that Kenya’s film industry is on track to getting global recognition. This he said was a result of the vibrancy and commitment shown by content creators and industry players.

“The submissions we received this year have shown how much commitment and effort industry players are putting to ensure it remains steadfast. Interestingly, the number of submitted films for the 12th Edition of Kalasha Awards went up to 217 compared to 149 that were submitted in 2021. The additional 68 films show the hard work and extra effort the industry has put in with regards to content creation.” Said Mr Owase.

He said the Commission has invested heavily in technology through its E-Film shop and has also formed strategic partnerships geared towards the promotion and growth of the sector.

“KFC’s Film Empowerment Programme provides film and video-related funding in the broad categories of Development Funding (of feature films, documentaries and TV concepts); Production Funding (of feature films and documentaries), Marketing and distribution Funding, Emerging filmmakers Funding. In 2021, the Commission disbursed Kshs.30 million which funded 14 locally produced films. Additionally, the Commission undertakes capacity-building programmes focused on strengthening the local filmmakers’ professional skills and equipping them with information and skills which enables them to compete effectively in the local and international film environments. “

Chief Guest at the 12th Kalasha Edition, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Culture, Hon Ababu Namwamba also mentioned that his Ministry under the Department of Culture and Heritage, is involved in the promotion of cultural cooperation locally, regionally and internationally and such it aims at promoting rich cultural values in the local and international fraternity through film.

“As a Ministry, the film is one area we are keen on since it is a powerful medium that can be used in transmitting different ideologies and preserving cultural values. Driven by our mandate to advise the government on cultural matters, The Ministry seeks to grow the film and creative industry so that the film value chain can increase to give a unique contribution to the cultural expression of our country.”

He went on to encourage the youth to use the emerging technologies to their advantage while commending KFC for recognizing innovative measures that people are using to create their art.

“We urge the youth to take advantage of the emerging technologies and rise of online platforms to create more films. The industry is expanding and has proven that it can create jobs. We commend the Kenya Film Commission for allowing innovative tools like mobile phones to tell audio-visual tales to widen the scope of filmmaking through awards such as My Kenya My Story.” He said.

Also present was Mrs Juliana Yiapan- Administration Secretary, Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy who mentioned that the Ministry of ICT and Digital economy is working closely with KFC to support the industry mainly through policy formulation for capacity development.

“The current National Film Policy seeks to establish a legal, regulatory and institutional framework that will promote a vibrant film industry towards social, economic and national development. The Policy has underscored the importance of a unified industry having a shared vision of growth.” Said Prof Mrs Yiapan.

KFC Board representative Kibaara Kaugi mentioned that films produced in Kenya are now getting international recognition such as the Oscars and that the Commission has established the Kenya Oscars selection committee as per the Oscars guidelines.

Other key dignitaries present included Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, The First daughter of Kenya and Zimbabwe, Charlene Ruto and Miss Tariro.

Here’s a list of the 2022 KALASHA INTERNATIONAL FILM AND TV AWARDS

1. Lifetime Achievement Award – Raymond Ofula

2. Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Ian Nyakundi- Kasisi

3. Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Annstella Karimi- Eva

4. Best Editor – Abbas Omar in Kiswahili Kitukuzwe

5. Best Lighting Technician – Jerry Kavita in Baba Twins

6. Best Special Effects – Khadija Abdulqadir in the message

7. Best Director of Photography – Stanley Njogu in Gacal

8. Best Original Score – Kester Wakahenya in It rained again

9. Best Sound Designer – Abdalla Mohammed in Kiswahili Kitukuzwe

10. Best Makeup and Hairstylist – Melissa “Pambo by Mel” Lesila in Click Click Bang

11.Best Costume Designer – Fatou in Ayaanle

12. Best Short Film – Christmas Love by Peter Kawa

13. Best Documentary Feature – Story Yangu by Eugene Mbugua

14.Best Documentary Short – Kiswahili Kitukuzwe by Omar Kibulanga

15. Best Feature Film – Click Click Bang by Philip Karanja

16. Best Original Screenplay – Ahmed Farah in Ayaanle

17. Best Production Designer – Isaac Njue in Ayaanle

18. Best Director – Ahmed Farah in Ayaanle

19. Best Regional Film – Gacal by Omar Hamza Hassan

20. Best Lead Actress in a Film – Nyokabi Macharia- Wendo (Chaguo)

21. Best Lead Actor in a Film – Basil Mungai- Kev (Click Click Bang)

22. Kituo Halisi – NTV

23. Best TV Advertisement – Nice and Lovely TVC by Amit Ramrakha

24. Best TV Comedy – Varshita by Lucy Mwangi

25. Best performance in A TV Comedy – Anthony Ngachira (TY) in Too Much Information with TY

26. Best TV Drama – Kina by Appie Matere

27. Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama – Foi Wambui- Arielle Mufasa (Salem)

28. Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama – Moses Kiema- Leftie (Kina)

29. Best TV Show – This Love by Eugene Mbugua

30.Best lead Actress in a TV Drama – Sanaipei Tande- Nana Tandala (Kina)

31.Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama – Joe Kinyua- Njoro (Njoro wa Uba)

32. Best International Award – Still Okay to Date (Tanzania)

33.Best Animation – Rev by Ibrahim Faruk Ali

34. Best Kids Production – Preschool Kids Learning by Anne Kimani

35. Best Student Film – Cheza by Nassanga Ann

36. Best Student Documentary – The Scourge (Chira) by Clinton Oguma

37. Best Gaming – Adventures of Mchupa by Gathukia Mwangi

38. Best Viewers Choice Feature Film – Click Click bang by Philip Karanja

39. Best Viewers Choice TV Drama – Njoro wa Uba by Lucy Mwangi