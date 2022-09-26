Shares

The Kalasha Film & TV Awards, popularly known as the Kalasha Awards, are annual awards that recognize the best in Kenya’s TV and film industry. It is organized by the Kenya Film Commission.

Entries into the awards is open to films and TV series that have been aired on Kenyan television stations and in Kenyan territory within a specific year.

The 12th edition of Kalasha International Film and TV awards is scheduled to take place on 3rd December 2022. The deadline for receiving submission is 7th October 2022. Kenyan filmmakers are encouraged to submit their entries to Kalasha Awards 2022 by 7th October 2022.

To make a submission in the Kalasha Awards 2022, go here kalasha.kenyafilmcommission.go.ke/call-for-submissions

The Kalasha Awards 2022 categories are as follows;

A. FILM CATEGORY

1. Best Feature Film

Any motion picture with a run time between 60 minutes and 180 minutes.

2. Best Short Film

Any motion picture that is short with a running time of not more than 45 min.

3. Best Documentary (Short)

Nonfictional motion pictures that give facts and information about a subject or topic with a running time of up to 40 minutes or less.

4. Best Documentary (Feature)

Nonfictional motion pictures that give facts and information about a subject or topic with a running time of more than 40 minutes.

5. Best Regional Film

This is any motion picture with strong cultural roots in various regions of Kenya. The film MUST be in vernacular. The film should be submitted with subtitles and have a run time between 60 minutes and 180 minutes. The submission should clearly indicate the region the film is representing.

6. Best Lead Actor in a Film

The male character whose story the film of play is centered around.

7. Best Supporting Actor in a Film

The male character who plays a role that is not the lead but which still represents a major character.

8. Best Lead Actress

The female character whose story the film of play is centered around.

9. Best Supporting Actress

The female character who plays a role that is not the lead but which still represents a major character.

10. Best Sound Designer

Personnel who is responsible for providing any required sounds to accompany screen action.

11. Best Original Score

Original piece of music written and tailored to guide and enhance the emotion and mood of the specific film.

12. Best Editor

Personnel who is responsible for managing camera footages, dialogue, sound effects, graphics and special effects to produce final film.

13. Best Lighting Technician

Personnel who is responsible for setting up and operating lighting equipment.

14. Best Special Effects

Artificial visual effects for simulating imagined events contributing to the visual experience of the audience.

15. Best Original Screenplay

Film scripting based on one’s own creative ideas.

16. Best Director of Photography

Personnel who is responsible for creating the look of a film, color, lighting and for framing every single shot in a film.

17. Best Production Designer

Personnel who is responsible for identifying design style for sets, locations, graphics, props, lighting, camera angles and costumes to be used in the film.

18. Best Costume Designer

The Costume Designer is responsible for the visual appearance of the actors. These responsibilities include what is seen (clothes, shoes, hats, purses, canes, parasols, jewelry, wigs, makeup, etc.) as well as what isn’t (corsets, hoops, boning, character elements such as padded stomachs, etc.

19. Best Make-up and Hair Stylist

Personnel who is responsible for helping actors portray their characters by applying cosmetics and prosthetics to enhance the onscreen appearance of people in film and TV.

20. Best Director

Personnel who is responsible for controlling the film’s artistic, creative and dramatic aspects, visualizing the screenplay and guiding the film crew and actors in the fulfillment of the films vision.

B. TELEVISION CATEGORY

1. Best TV Show

A television production that features a particular person, work or topic. It should be between 20 and 60 minutes in length.

2. Best TV Comedy

Television series that are intended to make people laugh. It involves light or humorous tone depicting amusing incidents and in which the characters ultimately triumph over adversity. It should be between 20 and 60 minutes in length.

3. Best TV Drama

Television series whose script depicts dramatic events characterized by having multiple plots and characters. It should be between 20 and 60 minutes in length.

4. Best TV Advertisement

A span of television programming conveying a message promoting, and aiming to market, a product or service)

5. Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama

Male character who acts through the entire TV series, and is the main character of the story.

6. Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama

Male character who acts through the entire TV series, and plays a role that is not the lead but which still represents a major character.

7. Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama

Female character who acts through the entire TV series, and is the main character of the story.

8. Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama

Female character who acts through the entire TV series, and plays a role that is not the lead but which still represents a major character.

9. Best Performance in a TV Comedy

A character who depicts dramatic performance, light or humorous tone depicting amusing incidents and in which the character ultimately triumph over adversity.

C. SPECIAL AWARDS CATEGORY

1. Best Student Film

Includes both short and feature films that have been produced by university or college students.

2. Best Documentary by a Student

A nonfictional film that gives facts and information about a subject or topic. It includes both short and feature films that have been produced by university or college students.

3. Best International Award

Any motion picture with a run time between 60 minutes and 180 minutes from any East African Country.

4. Best Kids/Children Production

An educational or entertaining production whose primary audience is the children

5. Best Animation Production

Consists entirely of a photographed series of drawings or electronically generated images in which movement and characters’ performances are created using a frame-by-frame technique.

6. Gaming

This category accepts submission for E-sports and Video Games. E – sports, also known as egames, or electronic sports is an organized competitive video gaming. Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams whereas Video Game is an electronic game that involves interaction with a user interface or input device – such as a joystick, controller, keyboard, or motion sensing device – to generate visual feedback.

7.Viewer’s Choice Awards

This category is a new addition to the traditional categories of the Kalasha Awards. This category seeks to give the general public and consumer of film products a voice in the Awards and reward the best submission. The submissions under this category will be scrutinized and nominated by a jury for public voting which will constitute 100% of total vote.