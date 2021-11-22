Shares

Streaming platform Showmax has announced a limited time offer for subscribers. Beginning 25th November until 9th December 2021, Showmax, will offer new and existing subscribers a Black Friday 2-for-1 deal.

Customers will pay for one month of Showmax and receive an additional month at no extra cost. The offer is available across all packages including Showmax, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile, from Ksh. 300 per month.

In February this year, Showmax released the first Showmax Kenyan Original, crime series Crime and Justice. The show has been nominated for three Kalasha Awards including Best TV Drama, Best Actor for Alfred Munyua and Best Actress for Sarah Hassan.

Other popular shows on Showmax include local reality series Sol Family starring Sauti Sol, This Love with Nameless and Wahu, and Famous, a 10 part drama series set in Kenya’s music industry.

Showmax Pro subscribers have access to everything on Showmax as well as live sport from SuperSport including Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and DStv Premiership games. Key matches coming up include Round 5 of the UEFA Europa League on 25th November, as well as the Premier League game between Arsenal and Newcastle United on 27th November.

Showmax also has the best of HBO and international series to Africa, including HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot, taking place eight years after the conclusion of the original series. The full Gossip Girl boxset is also available to binge-watch from 1st December.

HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage, What We Do In The Shadows S3, Insecure S5 and the final episodes of Billions S5 are all coming to Showmax in December 2021.