Showmax is back with a new Kenyan original crime-drama series titled Borderline. Borderline is a dangerous neighbourbood where police and criminals go to hunt where no one is safe.

Set in Nairobi’s Eastlands, Borderline follows two gangsters as they fight for territory and control while also engaging in a deadly war with the police whose only way to silence criminals is killing them.

At the centre of the story is Lebanon Sempele “Lebo” (George Mo, Crime and Justice, Lost In Time), a reformed gangster working so hard to stay clean, if only the streets would let him. After losing his friend Festus (Charles Kiarie, Kina) in a heist gone wrong, Lebo decides to retire from crime and opens a movie shop. But as the show’s tagline goes, the streets always call you back. Lebo is forced to assemble his gang once again when the lives of those he loves are threatened by other gang members fighting for territory and a new trigger-happy police officer in town, Kwach (Victor Ber).

Crafty and unorthodox in his methods, Kwach is deployed to Borderline to help clean out the gang-infested streets after a police officer is murdered. Kwach is determined to bring down Lebo even if it means using his own people against him.

With the impending danger in their operations, Lebo is forced to work together with his sworn enemy and fellow gangster Tabuu (Edijoe Mwaniki, Sense8) to bring down Kwach.

Caught in the middle is Lebo’s sister Queen (Palma Lumbasi), and the two women fighting for his love; Sanaa (Veronica Waceke, Fundi-Mentals) and Tiri (Wanjiku Mbati, Machachari). As the war between the police and the gangs rages on, an old enemy rises from the dead and infiltrates Borderline, hitting Lebo where it hurts the most.

The series is created and written by Mona Ombogo (Dream Child), directed by Makutano Junction writer Morrison Mwadulo and produced by Louise Kamwangi (Dream Child). Appie Matere (Kina, Jela 5-Star, Kona) is the executive producer.

Borderline also stars 40 Sticks director Victor Gatonye, Kieran Kirema (Varshita) and Alfred Calypso (Lusala).

Viewers can catch the first and second season of Borderline now on Showmax.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month.