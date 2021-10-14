Shares

The official trailer for the upcoming romantic drama feature film, Nafsi, has been released. The trailer gives a sneak peak of what to expect from Mumbi Maina (The Matrix Resurrections) and Catherine Kamau (A Grand Little Lie) who play childhood best friends faced with the biggest test of their lives.

When Aisha (Mumbi) is unable to conceive after a traumatic childhood experience, her best friend Shiko (Catherine) offers to be her surrogate to help save her marriage. However, the two soon find out that everything is easier said than done.

The trailer also reveals what to expect from Alfred Munyua (Crime and Justice) who plays Aisha’s husband Sebastian, whose dark secrets are about to shake Aisha’s world to the core.

The film also stars Raymond Ofula (Monica, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind), BET’s Top Actor Africa runner-up Alex Khayo (Watu Wote, Selina). First-time actors radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, radio presenter and singer Monique Bett, and singer and former Kora Awards winner Silayio also star in supporting roles.

Nafsi film was written and directed by Reuben Odanga and produced by Dina Mwende.

Nafsi is Reuben Odanga’s directorial debut feature, a major shift from the Swahili telenovelas he’s popularly known for such as Nira, Nuru, Saida and Selina. Odanga also wrote the film, which is a production of his company, Multan Production company.

The film will officially premiere in cinemas from Saturday 6th November, 2021.