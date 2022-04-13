Shares

L’Oréal, who are the makers of Nice & Lovely,have announced the appointment of Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate Actress as their brand ambassador.

As a brand ambassador, Kate Actress has been tasked with enhancing the brand’s awareness and educating customers on use and application of a variety of beauty products and explain the benefits of using Nice & Lovely product ranges.

At the event, the company also announced the launch of the world’s first jelly in cream product. The Nice & Lovely Jelly cream which is designed by the company’s Kenyan scientists is suitable for sensitive skin. It has also been tested under dermatological control structure to evaluate its safety and ensure the product does not cause any allergies or irritation.

L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty and cosmetics company has significantly improved quality of Nice & Lovely hair and skin products since it acquired the brand in 2013 as it cements its market leadership position.

L’Oréal projects Kenya’s beauty market value at USD 200 million with a potential to grow five-folds over the next eight years to a billion-dollar market, driven by growing middle class population that wants to splurge for feel and look good moments.

L’Oréal East Africa Managing Director Serge Sacre, had this to say, “We settled on Kate because she embodies and exemplifies the brand’s values – authenticity, trust, high quality, and safety that makes it a household brand-used by the whole family.”

He added that, “79% of Kenyan women prefer natural ingredients in products. Through extensive research we are today launching a product that is filling a clear gap in the market.The market is still small when you compare to the market’s 50 million population, but has been booming with double digit growth over the last decade.”

The beauty brand said it is investing big in education to bolster category penetration, talent acquisition and expanding its distribution network to tap into the rising opportunities.

Body lotions account for 50 percent of the body market- with research done by Nielsen ranking Nice and Lovely as Kenya’s #1 body lotion.