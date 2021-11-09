Shares

Nafsi, the much anticipated romantic drama film, recently premiered at the Anga Diamond Plaza. The red carpet event was graced by celebrities, and TV personalities.

In attendance was the cast of Nafsi including Mumbi Maina, Catherine Kamau, Alfred Munyua, Alex Khayo, Alex Mwakideu, Monique Angelyn Bett and Silayio and the director Reuben Odanga.

Nafsi is still showing at Anga Diamond Plaza on the following dates:

1. Monday – Thursday – 3:00 pm, 6:50 pm at Diamond Plaza

2. Monday – 8:00 pm, Tuesday and Thursday – 11:30 am, Wednesday – 5:00 pm at Presige Cinema

Nafsi will premiere in Mombasa from 19 November at Nyali Cinemax.

The film is written and directed by Reuben Odanga (Selina) who makes his film debut with Nafsi.

In Nafsi, Aisha (Mumbi Maina) is unable to conceive after a traumatic childhood experience. Her best friend Shiko (Catherine Kamau) offers to be her surrogate to help save her marriage, a decision that leads to a series of events that threaten their close bond and those around them.

Nafsi is Reuben Odanga’s directorial debut feature, a major shift from the Swahili telenovelas he is popularly known for such as Nira, Nuru, Saida and Selina. Odanga also wrote the film, which is a production of his company, Multan Production company.