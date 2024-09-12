Shares

Offbeat is partnering with AVL to present the second edition of Offbeat sessions, an evening live music event featuring Chemutai Sage and Silayio on 28th September. Offbeat Sessions aims to celebrate their achievements and the powerful connection that music can foster across generations.

The Offbeat Sessions will take place on September 28th, 2024 at the Weal House, 3rd Ngong Avenue, Upper Hill starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets are currently available at Triply.co, with early bird tickets going for Ksh. 1,500, Advance tickets at Ksh. 2,500 and gate tickets for Ksh. 3,500.

Silayio, KORA award winner and the Voice of Holland season 8 finalist, has captured the hearts of many with expressive lyrics and tunes. Known for her fusion of R&B and Neo Soul genres, Silayio’s influence is proof that music can emote and unite people of diverse backgrounds.

Chemutai Sage is a common sight in the live music scene in Nairobi. He fresh and innovative sound is making waves in the contemporary and Soulful R&B genres, endearing her to fans. Her combination of passionate vocals and modern music production bridges the gaps in cultural and geographical divisions as her music brings life to both domestic and international listeners.

In her comments ahead of the event, Silayio said, “Performing has always been my life and I see the same fire that I have, in Sage. This will be an explosive evening.”

Combining the soft but strong tones of Sage and the sultry sound of Silayio this Offbeat Sessions promises to be a unique and ravishing experience of artistic performance.

“Offbeat was born out of the need for out of the ordinary events, where all elements of a live show come together for memorable musical moments and performances for a discerning audience. Music has always been a part of my life having been in the industry as a drummer and now I am glad get to share this platform in my musical journey with others,” said Marvin Maveke CEO of Offbeat.