Nafsi, a new romantic drama starring Mumbi Maina (Sense8, The Matrix Resurrections), Catherine Kamau (Plan B, Sue na Jonnie) and Alfred Munyua (Crime and Justice, Sense8), is coming to our screens soon.

The film is written and directed by Reuben Odanga (Selina) who makes his film debut with Nafsi.

In Nafsi, Aisha (Mumbi Maina) is unable to conceive after a traumatic childhood experience. Her best friend Shiko (Catherine Kamau) offers to be her surrogate to help save her marriage, a decision that leads to a series of events that threaten their close bond and those around them.

Nafsi is Reuben Odanga’s directorial debut feature, a major shift from the Swahili telenovelas he’s popularly known for such as Nira, Nuru, Saida and Selina. Odanga also wrote the film, which is a production of his company, Multan Production company.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Odanga described it as a “real and simple story,” while praising both Mumbi and Kate for their performance. “Working with Mumbi was phenomenal, she bought into the vision and carried the story in a very personal way. Kate was just magical. After she auditioned, I knew she could do more than comedy, and she delivered,” he said.

Speaking about her role, Mumbi described working with Odanga as adventurous. “He has a great vision and I appreciate that he is doing something different with this film,” she said.

Mumbi also revealed that Nafsi is a deeply moving story that touches on a sensitive topic that is rarely spoken about, not only in film but in African culture. “I’m honoured to be part of a project that will hopefully de-stigmatize and spark important conversations,” she said.

Her co-star Catherine, who takes a major leap from comedy to drama with this role, described the project as a “a thought-provoking film” that she could not pass on. “I was in pursuit of growth as an actor, and this was different for me. It’s what I needed.”

Nafsi has wrapped up production and stars other actors including Raymond Ofula (Monica, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind), Alex Khayo (Watu Wote, Selina) and first-timers radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, radio presenter and singer Monique Bett, and singer Silaiyo.