Get ready for a dose of high-stakes, high-tension romantic comedy this holiday season with the upcoming Kenyan feature film, “Cards on the Table: A Christmas Movie.” Set against the backdrop of a bustling 1992 Nairobi, this highly anticipated film explores the explosive intersection of desperate survival and unresolved romance.
The film is set for its grand premiere on November 29th, 2025, at Century Cinemax, Garden City Mall in Nairobi, with a simultaneous global online release.
At its core, Cards on the Table is a character-driven heist dramedy centered on Jackso (Nyakundi Isaboke) and Beth (Shirleen Wangari), a desperate ex-couple struggling to make ends meet in a challenging economy. Their mission? To pull off a petty robbery and steal the gate collections from the city’s largest Christmas Eve bash.
However, the heist quickly devolves into chaos. “An ex-couple team up to rob the gate collections at a Christmas event in 1992 Nairobi, but their layers of unresolved issues land them in police custody.” Instead of pulling off the perfect crime, Jackso and Beth’s layers of bitterness and lingering issues erupt into a public argument, immediately attracting the attention of the law. They soon find themselves as ‘state guests’ under the relentless interrogation of Inspector Kip (Mufasa Poet).
The film ultimately uses the thrilling premise to explore a deeper theme: Communication.
Directing the feature is the seasoned Kenyan filmmaker Victor Gatonye. Known for his work on the Netflix hit 40 Sticks and the Kina TV Series, Gatonye describes the film as a reflection of economic struggles.
Director Victor Gatonye states: “I see Cards on the Table, Christmas Movie, as a character-driven heist dramedy that looks into our lives of survival in a challenging economy. The film isn’t just about two desperate ex-lovers trying to pull off a petty robbery—there is something deeper, the state of their lives. A possible reflection of the current state of affairs.”
This project is also a landmark for producer Shirleen Wangari, marking her first independent feature film in the role.
The film boasts an impressive lineup of Kenyan talent:
- Nyakundi Isaboke (Jackso): The award-winning actor and director known for Click Click Bang (Netflix).
- Shirleen Wangari (Beth): An award-winning actress recognized for her roles in Tahidi High and MTV Shuga 2.
- Murunyu Duncan (Ndocha): The award-winning actor who swept the 2024 Kenyan awards for his performance in Boda Love.
- Mufasa Poet (Ken Mufasa Kibet) (Inspector Kip): An award-winning poet and leading male in the TV show Lulu.
Cards on the Table: A Christmas Movie promises to be a fast-paced, funny, and deeply human look at what happens when survival instincts clash with personal history.
Mark your calendars for the Cards on the Table: A Christmas Movie premiere on November 29th, 2025. Tickets are available here: gigs.madfun.com/achristmasmoviepremiere