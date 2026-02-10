Shares

The spotlight is shining bright on Kenya’s female storytellers as public voting for the 7th edition of the Women in Film Awards Kenya (WIFA Kenya) officially opens.

From now until February 16, 2026, audiences across the country and beyond are invited to cast their votes for the women who are redefining the landscape of film, television, and digital media.

This year’s awards are centered around the powerful theme: Access Granted: Women Filmmakers Driving Innovation in the Creative Economy. The 7th edition aims to highlight how women are not just participating in the industry, but actively pioneering new ways to tell stories and manage production in an ever-evolving digital age.

The nominee list includes Wanuri Kahiu, Shirleen Wangari, Faith Hawa, Ivy Gathoni, Claudia Naisabwa, Kwambox (Sheila Kwamboka), Shiksha Arora, Grace Wanjiku Kuria, and Wendy Kirorei.

“Your vote is an important part of the WIFA journey,” stated Dr. Susan Gitimu, the Founder and Director of WIFA. “It allows the creative audiences to actively participate in celebrating the women whose stories, leadership, and creativity continue to inspire and transform the film industry.”

Vote for your favourite filmmaker here yakwetu.africa/wifa-voting.

Voting closes on February 16, 2026 with the gala ceremony scheduled on March 13, 2026, where the winners will be unveiled.

Nominees for the 7th Women in Film Awards

Director (Film): Liz “Thayu” Kilili, Lorella Jowi, Wanja Kamanda

Director (TV Drama): Carol Odongo, Janet Chumbe, Mwajuma Belle

Assistant Director: Adah Nyambura Nnamdi, Jacky Wamuyu, Kym Kariuki, Veronica Waceke, Wanjira Hassan

Director (Student): Imani Faith, Josephine Wanjiru, Winnie Akoth

Script Writer (Film): Angela Ruhinda, Gathoni Kamau, Mary “Shigwan” Ng’endo, Shirleen Wangari, Voline Ogutu

Script Writer (TV Drama): Carol Kemunto, Grace Adhiambo, Mercy Mutisya, Phoebe Kirira, Saumu Kombo

Script Supervisor: Ann Wanjiru, Carol Noni Mwangi, Michelle Kivuva, Rose Mutiku, Sylvia Andere, Teresiah Njeri “Tess”

Producer (Film): Lynn Wamuyu Kariuki, Matrid Nyagah, Shandra Apondi, Tracy Amadi, Wanuri Kahiu

Producer (TV Drama): Audrey Restetuta Tanya, Dina Mwende, Louise Kamwangi, Lucy Mwangi, Tecla Joan

Producer (Documentary): Murithi Rhoda, Toni Kamau, Zeinab Mohamed Zahor

Newcomer Producer: Alma Mwangi, Faith Hawa, Ivy Gathoni, Catherine Gitahi-“Kate Vobic”, Vivian Awana

Production Manager: Chantal Wanda, Linah Wanja (Cindy), Peggy Achieng Ogollah, Wanjiku Njoroge

Set Designer: Daisy Wanjiku Mbugua, Patricia Kwamboka, Sarah Ntiro, Teresiah Nduta (Terry Nduta), Tina Christine Makori

Actress (Film): Caroline Muthoni, Ivy Collette Nafula, Linah Sande, Nungari Kiore, Nyokabi Macharia

Actress (TV Drama): Ann Muli, Ciku Muchiri, Lorna Lemi, Marima Wanjiru, Mwende King’ori, Nyawira Gichuhi

Child Actress: Hadasa Precious, Michelle Lemuya Ikeny, Shantel Njoki

Digital Content Creator: Claudia Naisabwa, Kwambox (Sheila Kwamboka), Shiksha Arora, Sophy Juma, Wanjiru Kinuthia

Cinematographer: Ashley Ojak, Grace Wanjiku Kuria, Wendy Kirorei

Editor: Carole Gikandi, Diana Mbondo, Jacinta Mugo, Phanice Wangari Kayi

Animator: Loreen Indimuli Akundabweni, Munala Laura Ayako, Paula Karanja, Stellah Awuor, Tess Munee

Make-up Artist: Eleyne Radol, Judith Chebet, Keziah Leah, Mercy Ng’endo, Priyanka Detha

Costume Designer: Elizabeth ‘El’ Magondu, Fiona Kamene, Gladys ‘Gatush’ Wanjiru, Kelsii Kioni, Vivian Njeri Kimotho

Location Sound Recordist: Diana Kairu, Victoria Winter