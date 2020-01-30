Wanuri Kahiu is set to direct new Hollywood film, “The Black Kids”

Shares

Award winning Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu has landed a new project, directing a Holywood film called Black Kids.

The new film is an adaptation of the upcoming debut young adult novel The Black Kids, under her management company The Gotham Group. The Black Kids is a coming-of-age story of a wealthy African-American teenager whose family gets caught in the vortex of the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The Black Kids is not the only Hollywood project that Wanuri has been linked to since the release of her controversial and critically-acclaimed film, Rafiki. Wanuri is also set to direct a film adaptation of the novel, The Thing About Jellyfish at Universal, which will star Netflix’ Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. She is also slated to co-write Wild Seed with Nigerian-American African futurism author Nnedi Okorafor. Wild Seed is a drama series adaptation of Octavia Butler’s novel for Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions and Amazon Studios. Wanuri is also rumoured to be directing HBO’s pilot Shade, which will be produced by Oprah Winfrey.