Shares

Infinix recently conducted a CogLabs workshop with more than 300 students at the University of Nairobi. For the workshop, themed Get in Now, Infinix partnered with UNESCO and Google to inspire the youth with AI and robotics education through the CogLabs initiative.

The CogLabs project is an innovative educational initiative that aims to make AI and robotics accessible and engaging for today’s youth. Through a step-by-step process, participants can design and build their own robots using 3D printed parts and a second-hand phone, train the robots to recognize images, sounds, and poses, and program them to respond and perform simple tasks. CogLabs emphasizes sustainable design and provides code files, FAQs, and support to guide users.

During the workshop, students engaged in hands-on activities such as building their own robots by assembling 3D parts and repurposing used Infinix smartphones. This innovative approach enabled the students to train the robots to recognize surrounding objects, such as arrows, and respond accordingly by moving left, right, or forward. Through this process, the participants gained valuable insights into the realms of coding, machine learning, and AI recognition processes.

Over the years, Infinix has made significant advancements in AI education and adoption in Africa. In 2020, the company released voice interaction technology supporting Hausa, and now provides support for major African languages. To further expand its language capabilities, Infinix has established specialized R&D centers focused on minor and regional languages across seven African countries, employing over 120 linguists.

“The CogLabs project is a shining example of how we can inspire and empower the next generation to embrace the transformative power of AI and robotics. By partnering with innovative companies like Infinix and Google, we are providing young learners with the tools and resources to design, build, and program their own robotic creations. This hands-on approach not only sparks their curiosity, but also equips them with the practical skills needed to thrive in the digital age,” said Joan Nadal, Master Trainer of UNESCO at STEM Education.

On his part, John Kimani, Head of Developer Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa at Google said, “We are thrilled to preview the mobile application of the CogLabs initiative. Google’s emphasis on promoting digital literacy and making learning accessible to all aligns perfectly with the CogLabs mission. This mobile application will empower everyone to explore the world of machine learning and programming, without the need for a laptop, ensuring equal opportunities for all to create their own robotic wonders, wherever they may be.”