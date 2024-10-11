Shares

XA Network, an investment network founded by tech alumni in Southeast Asia has announced its expansion into Africa with the launch of XA Africa. The move emphasizes the network’s vision and commitment to fostering innovation and supporting promising startups globally.

XA Africa is founded by three tech professionals including Nitin Gajria, Jason Scott and Marek Dawidowicz. Nitin is the former MD of Google Sub-Saharan Africa, Scott is a venture capitalist and an architect of the Black Founders Fund at Google, and Marek Dawidowicz is the current Marketing Director at YouTube and a South African native.

By expanding to Africa, XA Network aims to connect exceptional African tech founders with seasoned investors and industry experts. These are primarily from global and regional technology companies, to provide not just capital but also the guidance and support needed to scale their ventures. The newly established XA Africa has already made notable investments in promising African startups, including BuuPass from Kenya, Crop2Cash from Nigeria, Kaya from South Africa and Ghana’s Talamus Health.

Since its inception six years ago, XA Network has established itself as a significant player in the Southeast Asian startup ecosystem. The company has nearly 100 investments in the region, and consistent ranked as the top investment network in the region. XA Network comprises senior leaders from prominent global and regional technology companies and notable company founders. This approach distinguishes XA Network, enabling it to offer portfolio companies unparalleled guidance and support from experienced industry operators.

The XA Africa team will be hosting their first public Demo Day webinar on Thursday November 7, 1-2pm GMT+1. During the meeting, Africa-focused investors can meet and invest in four founding companies and learn more about XA Africa. Click here to register for the event.

Commenting on the company’s expansion to Africa, Nitin Gajria, co-Founder of XA Africa said, “Founders of technology startups in Africa are uniquely placed to solve some of Africa’s most profound challenges and unlock its greatest opportunities. We see the foray of XA Network into Africa as a natural progression, allowing us to connect amazing founders to experienced and expert operators from the tech industry.”