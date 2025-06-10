Shares

BuuPass is set to represent Kenya at the Startup World Cup 2025 Grand Finale in San Francisco, United States of America.

For the first time, Kenya has joined the global Startup World Cup circuit. This has been made possible by a partnership between Silicon Xchange, the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA), and NaiBAN.

Out of hundreds of applications, ten startups were shortlisted to pitch live at the Kenya Startup Festival on June 4. BuuPass, a mobility and digital ticketing platform, was crowned the winner and will represent Kenya at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco. The Kenyan company will compete for a $1 million investment.

“At Silicon Xchange, our mission is to bridge Silicon Valley and Africa to power global innovation by connecting capital, knowledge, and talent to accelerate African tech,” said Ashley Njoroge, Founder of Silicon Xchange. “By bringing the Startup World Cup to Kenya for the first time, we’re creating a direct pathway for local founders to plug into a global investment ecosystem. It’s a moment to reframe how African innovation is represented and recognized. The ideas have always been here. Now we’re building the bridges to take them further.”

“We’re honored to have won the Kenya regional finals of the Startup World Cup. This milestone reflects the passion, grit, and commitment our team has poured into building a seamless transport booking experience for millions across Africa,” said Wyclife Omondi, Co-founder of BuuPass. “Representing Kenya at the global finale in San Francisco is both humbling and energizing. It’s a powerful moment, not just for BuuPass, but for African innovation as a whole. , but for African innovation as a whole. We look forward to sharing our story, learning from other global startups, and showcasing the potential of African born solutions on one of the biggest entrepreneurial stages in the world”

Top 10 Finalists

• BuuPass (Winner)

• Sio Valley Technologies

• Ndovu Wealth Limited

• Neural Labs Africa

• Jahazii

• LeafyLife

• PaydHQ Inc

• Melanin Kapital Neobank

• Zerobionic

• VunaPay

Judging Panel

• Kosen Kenta – Principal, Antler

• Nick Vilelle – Founder, NaiBan

• Pulkit Srivastava – Co-Founder, Evage Ventures

• Mia von Koschitzky-Kimani – Managing Partner, Future Africa