Since the launch of the MPESA App in June this year, Safaricom has been constantly making adjustments and updates to match customer needs and enhance customer experience.

The MPESA app is complemented with mini apps with utility services that you can access from the app without the need for another app.

The MPESA mini apps enable customers and businesses to complete daily and occasional tasks within the MPESA Super App and M-PESA for Business App. These tasks include deliveries, ticket booking, shopping, licence applications, insurance and much more from hundreds of businesses, government agencies, utilities and other firms.

Customers can access the Mini-Apps through the Discover option on the App while merchants on Lipa Na M-PESA can do so through the Hub option on the M-PESA for Business App.

Safaricom has also incorporated payment features for users to access their MPESA transaction records. The MPESA app has also been upgraded to allow users access and export financial statements older than 6 months.

Other changes include the incorporation of a biometrics system that allows users to access the app by using their face or fingerprint. While the security system is required, and is actually very fast, Safaricom now allows customers to the app without logging in every time by enabling fast log in the settings. The process still secures your information.

Users can also share their personal information to mini apps after consenting to do so.

Safaricom has committed to continue making changes to the app to enhance customer experience and offer more services.