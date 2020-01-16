QuickBus a bus booking platform launches in the Kenyan market

Shares

QuickBus which is an online bus booking service has launched into the Kenyan market and seeks to enable passengers to book buses at the comfort of their homes or offices.

The service is currently targeting the Western and Coast routes where it has so far partnered with Greenline Limited, Trinity Express and Imani Coach. Where it has introductory fares of Ksh. 950. It will allow customers to see, review and select seats based on their preferences.

The service will act as competition to other existing service providers like BuuPass which was launched in collaboration with Safaricom.

QuickBus founder and CEO Humphrey Wrey, had this to say, “When you book a bus you should know more than the price and the destination, you should also know more about the experience you are going to have, if it’s uncomfortable or quite comfortable. That was the genesis of the QuickBus idea.”