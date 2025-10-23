Shares

BuuPass has achieved a historic milestone by being named the No. 3 global finalist at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale 2025 in San Francisco.

Competing against over 90 regional winners for the $1 million investment prize, BuuPass secured the highest placement ever for an African startup in the competition’s history.

This year marked the first time African startups officially participated in the global finals of the world’s largest startup competition. Founders from six African countries pitched their solutions alongside innovators from more than 50 nations. The countries represented are: Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

BuuPass (Kenya) and Vital Audio (Tanzania, diaspora-based) were both top 10 finalists in the competition.

“Our vision is simple, to make travel seamless and power the next billion journeys across Africa and the world’s fastest-growing markets. Being on this stage with global disruptors is proof that Africa’s startup ecosystems are ready to compete—and win—on the world stage,” said Sonia Kabra, Co-Founder and co-CEO of BuuPass.

Founded by Sonia Kabra and Wyclife Omondi, BuuPass provides the digital infrastructure that enables passengers to book bus and train tickets across multiple African markets via web and mobile platforms.

To date, BuuPass has facilitated more than 25 million ticket sales.

The company is on track to reach an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $5 million.

BuuPass is backed by global tier-1 investors, including Tim Draper, Google, and Morgan Stanley.

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale served as a powerful showcase for African entrepreneurship. The judging panel featured partners from firms like Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Norwest Venture Partners, Samsung, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility Asia.

“Africa showcased solutions from AI, Waste Management to Space Technologies, indicating we can innovate and solve problems in any industry. This success affirms that African innovation receives the sustained access and recognition it has already earned,” stated Geoffrey Kiboneka, a Silicon Valley-based investor with Benue Capital.

Kenya’s participation was a result of a strategic public-private collaboration between Silicon Xchange, the official Kenya Regional Partner, and the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA).

The journey began with the inaugural Kenya Startup Festival in June 2025, which featured a regional pitch competition.

“This partnership is part of KeNIA’s broader strategy to reimagine how the government supports startups, moving beyond policy into direct action. BuuPass’s No. 3 finish proves that when the ecosystem aligns, Kenyan innovation can set the global standard,” said Dr. Tonny Omwansa, CEO of KeNIA.