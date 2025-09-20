Samsung Electronics East Africa has launched its new flagship television, the 2025 NEO QLED 100-inch AI TV (S-QA100QN80FUXKE).
Unveiled at the Glee Hotel in Nairobi, the new model is designed to redefine home entertainment with its massive screen and powerful Vision AI platform. The company is promoting the launch with the tagline, “Vision AI is here, The Next Big Thing in Television.”
“Kenya deserves nothing less than the very best in television technology,” said Rahul Kochhar, Business Head, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics East Africa. “With Vision AI, we are not just making pictures more vivid or sound more immersive; we are rethinking how TV interacts with the home, how it learns, adapts, and becomes part of daily life. This 100-inch AI TV flagship is the strongest expression of that vision.”
The new 100-inch AI TV comes with the following features:
- 100-inch NEO QLED Display: A massive screen built for a cinematic experience in your home or commercial space.
- NQ AI Processor: An intelligent processor that automatically adjusts picture and sound based on what you’re watching and the conditions of the room.
- Quantum Matrix Mini LED Technology: This technology provides precise backlight control, allowing for superior contrast, deep blacks, and brilliant brightness.
- 4K UHD Resolution with AI Upscaling: Enhances lower-resolution content to near-4K quality.
- HDR10+ and Auto HDR Remastering: Optimizes colors and vibrancy frame-by-frame for a more lifelike image.
- Anti-Glare and Ultra-Viewing Angle Technology: Ensures clear and accurate colors from any angle, even in brightly lit rooms.
- Dolby Atmos and OTS (Object Tracking Sound): Delivers immersive, three-dimensional audio with enhanced dialogue clarity.
- Tizen OS with a 7-Year Upgrade Programme: Guarantees long-term software, security, and feature support.
- Samsung Gaming Hub: Supports 4K 120Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, and cloud gaming.
- Ultra-Slim Design: Features a nearly bezel-less frame and clean cable management for a sleek, modern aesthetic.
“As Samsung, we believe innovation must serve the people,” said Sam Odhiambo, Head of Consumer Electronics Business Kenya. “We have designed this television for discerning Kenyan customers who seek something beyond the ordinary: premium craftsmanship, intelligent features, local support, and long-term value. We are excited to bring this next big thing in television to the Kenyan market.”
The new 100-inch AI TV includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, professional installation by certified technicians, and priority servicing in major cities. Customers also have access to Samsung’s 24/7 call center, the Samsung Members app, and authorized service partners for peace of mind.
The Samsung NEO QLED 100-inch AI TV is available through authorized dealers, flagship stores, and select retail partners. The recommended retail price is Ksh. 699,000.