Samsung Electronics East Africa and Loop have partnered to make it easier for Kenyan businesses to secure and manage their devices.

This new collaboration provides access to Samsung’s Knox platform, a unified system that helps businesses protect all their company devices from a single dashboard.

This partnership directly addresses the high upfront cost of enterprise technology by allowing companies to acquire the Knox platform through flexible financing. Businesses can now get the platform with extended payment terms and seasonal schedules that are tailored to their needs.

What sets Knox apart is its foundation in hardware level security, which is built directly into Samsung Galaxy devices. This offers stronger protection against malware and threats than software only solutions. While Knox is optimized for Samsung products, its console can also manage devices running other operating systems.

“Modern businesses run on a fleet of diverse devices, and securing every single one is a necessity, especially when it comes to cybersecurity. The challenge has always been the high initial investment,” said Anthony Njihia, B2B Manager, Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics East Africa. “This partnership with Loop removes that barrier. We are now offering our built-in security software with a financial model that matches the operational realities of Kenyan businesses. This is about enabling every company to protect their data and enhance productivity from day one.”

“Our goal at Loop is to empower business growth through innovative and accessible financial solutions,” said Alex Kibera, Ecosystems Business at Loop. “By financing a world-class solution like Samsung Knox, we are providing companies with the tools to innovate and compete securely. This partnership allows businesses to access Samsung Knox’s complete portfolio, including Knox Platform for Enterprise, Knox Mobile Enrolment, Knox Manage, and Knox Asset Intelligence.”

The financing solutions are available immediately and come with comprehensive support to help businesses with deployment and ongoing management.