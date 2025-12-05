Shares

LOOP, the Fintech subsidiary of NCBA Group, has announced that it has upgraded its LOOP FLEX product in partnership with bolttech.

LOOP has also simultaneously kicked off the LOOP Shopping Festival, a festive season campaign offering customers up to 20% cashback on purchases.

The new offering combines LOOP FLEX, LOOP’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution featuring up to 12-month installments, with bolttech’s device protection, powered by their device lifecycle management platform.

This partnership is designed to make device ownership easier and more affordable by embedding comprehensive protection right into the customer experience, covering:

Accidental and Liquid Damage: A one-time repair service covering issues like screen cracks, internal component failure, and water damage, with the significant benefit of no deductible for repairs. This service covers repairs up to the original device value, using genuine parts at certified service centers.

Mechanical Breakdowns and Extended Warranty.

Theft Protection: Customers receive a gift voucher towards a new device-based balance (after 30 days), subject to a 10% deductible and a police report filed within 48 hours.

Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP DFS, said: “Our new device financing solution is a timely offering as we continue to innovate around our customers’ lifestyle needs. We are making it easier for them to own premium devices while protecting value and transforming how technology is experienced. It’s also another step in delivering accessible, digitally driven financial solutions that empower our customers to live and work with confidence.”

Stephan Tan, CEO EMEA and Group Chief Investment Officer, bolttech, added: “Kenya is one of Africa’s most dynamic digital economies and we are proud to enter the market alongside LOOP, a trusted and innovative local partner. Together, we are embedding protection into the device ownership journey, enabling more people to afford and safeguard the technology they rely on every day.”

The LOOP Shopping Festival is a campaign extending through the festive period and into February. Customers will enjoy benefits that include:

1. Up to 20% Cashback: Customers can earn significant cashback from select mobile device partners, as well as a range of other leading retailers.

2. 30+ Partner Merchants: Cashback benefits are available from a growing network of over 30 partners, covering categories like:

Electronics & Devices: Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, OPPO, Hotpoint.

Fuel & Auto: Shell, AutoExpress.

Groceries & Food: Quickmart, ArtCaffé, Pizza Inn, Galitos.

Fashion & Beauty: Bata, Lintons.

3. LOOP will host on-ground mall activations to provide interactive customer experiences at locations including The Nord Mall in Ruiru, TRM (Thika Road Mall), and Sarit Centre. These events will feature vendor showcases, product trials, exciting giveaways, and live engagements.

The LOOP Shopping Festival is open to all LOOP customers and the deals are available on the LOOP App.