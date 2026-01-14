Shares

NCBA Group and Inchcape have announced a landmark partnership designed to make farm machinery accessible to farmers across the country.

This partnership introduces a financing model for New Holland tractors where they are offering up to 95% financing.

As part of the initiative, NCBA has introduced flexible terms that prioritize cash-flow reality over rigid corporate schedules:

Seasonal Repayments: Loan schedules are synchronized with harvest cycles, ensuring farmers only pay when they have income.

60-Day Payment Holiday: A two-month grace period allows the tractor to begin working the land before the first installment is due.

Working Capital Boost: Beyond the machinery, business customers can access up to Ksh. 500,000 in additional capital to fund seeds, fuel, or labor.

Comprehensive Coverage: Financing extends to up to two essential implements (ploughs, sprayers, or balers) and includes insurance through NCBA Bancassurance.

“This is about more than machinery; it is about empowering farmers to expand their acreage and strengthen their livelihoods,” said Lennox Mugambi, Group Director of NCBA Asset Finance. “By matching repayments to the realities of farming, we are removing the barriers that have held the sector back.”

The partnership pairs NCBA’s financial strength with Inchcape’s technical expertise. Farmers will benefit from a robust after-sales ecosystem, including factory-trained technicians and genuine parts available at dealers in Nakuru, Nairobi, Eldoret, and Kisumu, with new locations soon opening in Mombasa, Nanyuki, and Meru.

How to apply

Farmers, cooperatives, and agribusinesses can begin the application process by: