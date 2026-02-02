Shares

NCBA Group has announced a Ksh. 300,000 sponsorship for the Kenyan team set to compete in the South Africa National Masters Swimming Championship. The event is scheduled to take place this March in George, South Africa.

The funding is earmarked for essential team requirements, including official kits and travel logistics, ensuring the athletes can focus entirely on their performance at the continental level.

The sponsorship was officially unveiled during a joint training session at Crawford International School.

“Masters swimming is a powerful example of sport as a lifelong lifestyle,” said Nelly Wainaina, NCBA Group Director of Marketing, Communication & Citizenship. “This support aligns with our focus on wellness and community development, celebrating athletes who continue to inspire younger generations by staying fit and competitive well beyond their youth.”

This marks the second consecutive year of NCBA’s involvement with the Masters’ community. Following their support of the team at the World Aquatics Masters Swimming Championship in Singapore last season, the bank is cementing its role as a key patron of Kenyan swimming.

Omar Omari, Technical Director of Kenya Aquatics, noted that while the sport is growing steadily, corporate backing is the “X-factor” needed for sustainability. “We are grateful to NCBA for stepping in at a key moment. We call for more corporate partners to support swimming, as it aligns with disciplined, goal-driven communities,” Omari stated.

Team Captain Peter Nduati expressed his gratitude, noting that the timing of the sponsorship is critical as the team enters the final stages of preparation.

“The funding will go a long way in ensuring the team is properly equipped and ready to compete with confidence,” Nduati said. He also praised Kenya Aquatics for their continued advocacy for the Masters’ category, which provides a platform for veteran swimmers to remain active on the global stage.