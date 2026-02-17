Shares

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series officially enters its third season with organizers announcing an action-packed four-leg calendar for 2026. It will begin in Limuru for the season opener on March 7th.

For the first time, the 2026 season will feature a Riders’ Choice edition, allowing the cycling community to vote on the location of the final leg in October.

After two years of starting the circuit at Tatu City, the shift to Limuru marks a strategic evolution for the series. Limuru offers a more demanding physical test for the expected field of over 700 cyclists.

To ensure the event remains accessible while staying competitive, organizers have adjusted the race distances:

Elite Race: Reduced to 100KM (from 120KM) to intensify the pace.

Recreational Race: Reduced to 50KM (from 60KM) for experienced leisure riders.

Amateur Race: Remains at 20KM, serving as the entry point for first-time racers.

Children’s Race: A 5KM fun run at every leg to foster grassroots talent.

Riders will compete for a top team prize of Ksh. 125,000.

The 2026 Calendar for the LOOP Safari Gravel Series

The season is structured to showcase the diversity of Kenya’s landscape while providing a pathway to international recognition.

Event Leg Date Location Significance Leg 1 March 7, 2026 Limuru Season Opener Leg 2 June 13, 2026 Naivasha UCI-Qualifying Race Leg 3 August 28, 2026 Vipingo Coastal Challenge Leg 4 October 24, 2026 TBD Riders’ Choice Finale

“The rider-selected final leg is a reflection of how this series continues to listen to and grow with the cycling community,” says Troy Barrie, Coordinator of The Amani Project.

The 2026 season begins under the shadow of Ugandan dominance. Jordan Schleck and Mary Aleper enter the year as the defending 120KM champions. Schleck, in particular, holds five victories across eight races and back-to-back overall titles in 2024 and 2025.

Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP DFS, noted that the series has evolved into a tool for healthy living and showcasing Kenya’s beauty. Through partnerships with local clubs and monthly developmental rides, the series aims to provide technical mentorship to rising stars.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is a collaborative effort between The Amani Project, which focuses on creating global opportunities for East African riders, and LOOP DFS, the digital financial services arm of the NCBA Group.

Register for the LOOP Safari Gravel Series here safariraceseries.com.