LOOP has officially launched the LOOP Shopping Festival, a festive season campaign designed to reward customers with savings extending into the new year. The campaign promises customers up to 20% cashback on their purchases, accessible directly through the LOOP App.

The LOOP Shopping Festival is set to be a major savings event, running through the festive period and continuing into February. It is open to all LOOP customers, providing them with immediate benefits across a wide spectrum of retail categories.

The cornerstone of the festival is the generous cashback offer:

Up to 20% Cashback: Customers can earn substantial cashback on purchases from select mobile device partners and a growing list of other leading retailers. This cashback is credited instantly to the customer’s LOOP account upon completing a qualified purchase.

30+ Partner Merchants: The benefits span a diverse and expanding network of over 30 partners, ensuring customers can save on daily essentials and big-ticket items alike.

The participating merchants cover key spending categories:

Category Select Partners Electronics & Devices Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, OPPO, Hotpoint Fuel & Auto Shell, AutoExpress Groceries & Food Quickmart, ArtCaffé, Pizza Inn, Galitos Fashion & Beauty Bata, Lintons

Beyond the digital savings, LOOP is bringing the excitement of the festival to life with on-ground mall activations. These events are designed to provide interactive customer experiences at prominent locations across the city:

Activation Venues: The Nord Mall in Ruiru, TRM (Thika Road Mall), and Sarit Centre are confirmed locations for the events.

Event Features: Attendees can look forward to vendor showcases, product trials, exciting giveaways, and live engagement opportunities.

Customers are encouraged to download the LOOP App and navigate to the deals section to take full advantage of the savings available throughout the LOOP Shopping Festival.