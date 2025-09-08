Samsung Electronics has announced that its 2025 OLED TV (model S95F) has received the prestigious ‘Real Black’ certification from Germany’s Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE), a leading electrical engineering certification institute. This certification confirms that the TV delivers a truly deep and accurate black viewing experience, even in bright environments.
The VDE’s certification process is rigorous, evaluating how well a display maintains rich, reflection-free images with near-perfect black levels. The Samsung S95F was measured with black levels below 0.005 nits in dark rooms and was also tested for its black accuracy under direct sunlight.
Hoon Seol, Vice President of Samsung’s CE Division in Germany, stated, “Earning VDE’s Real Black certification is proof of our commitment to taking OLED technology to new heights. We look forward to bringing more customers the opportunity to experience world-class picture quality with the deepest blacks and color clarity.”
The flagship OLED TV series features Samsung’s Glare-Free 2.0 technology. This proprietary innovation was a key factor in the VDE certification, as it effectively minimizes reflections and preserves the depth and detail of the display’s black levels.
To meet the strict standards for this certification, the S95F series was tested across three key areas:
- Ambient Light Impact: The display was evaluated for reflections in brightly lit rooms.
- Black Levels in the Dark: The TV’s black level performance was measured in a dark room to ensure it was at or below the 0.005 nits standard.
- Surface Gloss Level: The amount of glare on the screen’s surface was measured to assess the effectiveness of the Glare-Free technology.
This Real Black certification highlights the TV’s exceptional color clarity and contrast, which bring every detail to life. The advanced Glare-Free technology ensures that rich colors and deep blacks are maintained in all lighting conditions, making it an ideal choice for both cinematic viewing and fast-paced gaming.
In addition to this new certification, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TV lineup is the first in the industry to be certified with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and has been validated as NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, ensuring a seamless and smooth performance for gamers.