Shares

2025 is the year Samsung gives your gadgets a mind of their own—almost. Samsung’s ambitious ‘AI for All’ vision is set to go full throttle with Generative AI at its core if the recent statement from the company is something to go by.

If you thought smart devices were already clever, wait until they start finishing your sentences, painting your dreams, and maybe even cooking your favorite meal.

Here’s a sneak peek at what Samsung customers might expect in this brave new AI world.

Your Smartphone Becomes Your Best Friend

Imagine your Galaxy device responding to your texts with the kind of wit that would make Shakespeare jealous. Samsung’s Generative AI could mean text suggestions so on-point, you’ll wonder if your phone is reading your mind. It might even throw in a joke or two—like, “Are you sure you want to text your ex? I have better ideas.” Just imagine that. And I have a feeling this is where Samsung is headed this year.

TVs That Know You Better Than Your Family

Samsung’s AI-powered TVs are likely to take ‘binge-worthy’ to the next level. Forget scrolling; your TV could generate personalized playlists of shows and movies based on your mood, weather, or even the time of day.

Had a long day? Your TV might suggest a cozy rom-com and dim the lights automatically. Talk about knowing your vibe! This seems like a dream but as Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division puts it, in a coded language I dare say “I’m proud of how we have introduced new technologies and intelligence to the home, connected key devices and set the standard for the home of the

future.”

The Smart Home to the next level

SmartThings will no longer just turn off lights or adjust the thermostat—it will predict your needs before you even voice them. Picture this: you walk into your home, and your AI assistant has already whipped up a virtual grocery list based on what’s running low in the fridge, prepped your evening playlist, and even adjusted the temperature based on your stress levels. All these, the little bird tells me might be happening this year, sooner than we are expecting.

Creativity

Generative AI means your Samsung tablet or laptop might become your ultimate creative collaborator. Need a stunning presentation? AI drafts it. Writing a novel? Your Galaxy Book provides plot twists. Designing a birthday card? AI crafts a masterpiece. The possibilities are as endless as your imagination, and this is what Samsung is wittily calling AI for all, AI every day, AI everywhere.

Health Monitoring That Cares

Samsung’s wearables are already great at tracking steps, sleep, and heart problems, among others, but in 2025, they might offer full-fledged health advice, not to put doctors out of their jobs in terms of diagnostics but this will be a game-changer. Imagine your wearable giving you a full diagnosis and even recommending the right meds for you. Or your wearable noticing a health risk that is so hidden from the normal diagnosis at health facilities.