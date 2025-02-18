Shares

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S25 series in now available in the Kenyan market. The One UI 7, Gemini is also officially available at launch in 46 languages making it easier than ever to perform seamless interactions across Samsung and Google apps.

On the Galaxy S25 series, AI companion with multimodal capabilities are integrated within the One UI 7 platform to perform complex tasks seamlessly across apps and enable natural user interactions through speech, text, videos and images. Now Brief provides tailored suggestions to guide through the day and Now Bar offers a new hub for ongoing activities. From enhanced productivity with Writing Assist to limitless creativity unleashed by Drawing Assist, the expanded capabilities of Galaxy AI continue to empower users in every aspect of their daily lives.

Interactions with the Galaxy S25 series are also more intuitive. With just a single command, Gemini can effortlessly find a user’s favorite sports team’s schedule and add it to Samsung Calendar. Additionally, Google’s enhanced Circle to Search now gives users more helpful information with AI Overviews and one-tap actions.

The series further refines and enhances the core capabilities that define the Galaxy experience. Powering the Galaxy S25 series globally, the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy fuels on-device processing for more responsive AI experiences. With unique customizations for Galaxy, including ProScaler and Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe), the Galaxy S25 series boasts enhanced AI image processing and display power efficiency. The newly introduced 50MP ultrawide camera sensor for the S25 Ultra delivers epic shots from every range in exceptional clarity, while professional grade controls like Virtual Aperture and Samsung Log turn any photo or video into the ultimate visual experience.

Content Credentials , based on the open technical standard from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). Samsung has also joined the C2PA as a member, alongside industry leaders including Adobe, Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Publicis Groupe and more, all collaborating to establish Content Credentials as the universal standard for digital content provenance. In line with its commitment to responsible mobile AI innovation, Samsung adopted this standard to enhance transparency for content created and edited with generative AI. The series is the industry’s first smartphone lineup to support, based on the open technical standard from the(C2PA). Samsung has also joined the C2PA as a member, alongside industry leaders including Adobe, Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Publicis Groupe and more, all collaborating to establish Content Credentials as the universal standard for digital content provenance. In line with its commitment to responsible mobile AI innovation, Samsung adopted this standard to enhance transparency for content created and edited with generative AI.

The S25 Ultra comes in Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Black, Titanium White Silver, and Titanium Gray. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ arrive in striking hues of Navy, Silver Shadow, Icy Blue, and Mint. For those seeking a more personalized touch, Samsung.com offers exclusive color options, including Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Jade Green for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold for the Galaxy S25 and S25+.

Pricing

Galaxy S25 Ultra – (12+512GB at KES 188,400) while (12+256GB is at KES 172,800)

Galaxy S25 Plus is (12+512GB at KES 147,800) while (12+256GB at KES 132,000)

Galaxy S25 Base is (8+256GB at KES116,200) and (8+128GB at KES 108,300)

The phones will be available for purchase at authorized Samsung stores and e-commerce partners. To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase a device within the first four weeks will receive a complimentary Samsung case.