Google has announced the launch of Gemini 3, its newest AI model.

“In this new chapter, we’ll continue to push the frontiers of intelligence, agents, and personalisation,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “This powerful new era of AI is particularly timely for Kenya, a country widely recognised as a regional tech hub.”

Gemini 3 Pro demonstrates sets new performance records on major AI benchmarks, including 91.9% on GPQA Diamond for complex problem-solving. Its advanced comprehension extends across modalities, understanding video, images, and even handwritten text.

For the first time, a new Gemini model is available in Search from day one. The Gemini app is evolving into a personal assistant that can take action on your behalf. For Google AI Ultra subscribers, the new experimental Gemini Agent can orchestrate and complete complex, multi-step tasks across connected Google apps. A user can ask it to “organise my inbox,” and it will prioritise to-dos and draft replies. A request like, “Help me book a mid-size SUV for my trip,” allows the agent to find flight details from an email, compare rental options, and prepare the booking—all while keeping the user in control.

To empower developers and creators in high-growth tech hubs like Nairobi, Google is also launching Google Antigravity, a new agentic development platform. This platform transforms AI from a coding assistant into an active partner that can autonomously plan and execute complex software tasks, from building features to fixing bugs.

Gemini 3 Pro is available to everyone starting today in the Gemini app and can be accessed by Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in AI Mode in Search.