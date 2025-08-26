Samsung Electronics has announced that several of its smart home appliances, including two series of robot vacuum cleaners and its Bespoke AI Refrigerators, have earned a new IoT security certification from TÜV Nord, a leading German certification body.
This is the first time Samsung’s digital appliances have received this certification, which is based on the strict ETSI EN 303 645 standard for IoT security in Europe. The certification verifies that Samsung’s devices meet rigorous criteria for data encryption, authentication, and personal data protection, among other key areas.
“As the global focus on smart home security intensifies, Samsung continues to deliver robust protection through our Knox security platform,” said Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics. “This certification validates the strength of our security technologies, and we will continue to enhance differentiated protection to safeguard customer data.”
With Europe’s new Cyber Resilience Act on the horizon, this certification demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to meeting the highest international security standards. The company’s home appliances use the Knox security platform to create multiple layers of protection. For instance, robot cleaner video footage and user commands are encrypted, and devices verify firmware to prevent unauthorized modifications.
The certified 2025 Bespoke AI Refrigerators and the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam go even further by integrating Knox Matrix and Knox Vault. Knox Matrix enables devices to check each other for security risks, while Knox Vault stores sensitive information, like passwords, on a separate, secure hardware subsystem.