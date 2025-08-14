Shares

Eskimi has today announced the launch of the Eskimi Impact Awards to celebrate achievements in programmatic advertising. This global initiative recognizes agencies that set new standards for creativity, strategic execution, and industry collaboration.

“This award offers a fresh viewpoint on the industry’s achievements, shifting focus from just the numbers to the human element — the ideas, teamwork, and ambition behind the most effective campaigns. We established this initiative to recognize companies that aim for lasting impact and take the extra step to make their campaigns matter,” says Philip Mahler, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Eskimi.

The Eskimi Impact Awards will be held twice a year, with the next edition coming this winter. Eskimi evaluates clients’ contributions, considering not only outcomes but also the strategic, creative, and collaborative efforts behind them.

According to Eskimi, the awards are designed to spotlight bold ideas, close partnerships, and continuous learning that truly move the needle in digital advertising.

The awards span six categories: Certified Partner, Attention Leader, Engagement Pro, Creative Innovator, Top Launcher, and Top Partner. Each celebrates a different role of programmatic excellence, from platform expertise and campaign scale to audience engagement and creative innovation.

In Kenya, Dentsu Kenya, OMG Media (Saracen), Essence MediaCom, Retail Cheil Kenya and Samsung Kenya, Belva Digital, Bean, and other agencies received awards in the summer edition of Eskimi Impact Awards.

Eskimi is a creative and media tech platform. It delivers advanced audience targeting, reaching 2.5 billion users, and local relevance that captures attention and creates brand impact. Eskimi operates worldwide with people on the ground in over 30 markets.