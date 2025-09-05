Eskimi has launched DeepContext, an AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize contextual advertising for brands in Kenya and beyond. The new tool allows advertisers to build and activate highly specific brand strategies by understanding the true meaning and tone of digital content.
Unlike traditional methods that rely on simple keywords, DeepContext uses artificial intelligence to evaluate the full page, including its sentiment and themes. It then matches the content to a brand’s custom blueprint, ensuring that ads are placed in environments that are not only relevant but also fully aligned with a brand’s values and identity.
According to Marcel Sandoval, Eskimi’s Chief Product Officer, the solution tackles the complexity of cultural, linguistic, and digital contexts, making advanced contextual targeting accessible to a wider range of advertisers. “DeepContext opens the door for them to build more authentic strategies and activate them at scale,” he said. The tool also supports nearly all world languages and employs real-time website monitoring, ensuring ads appear on the most current and relevant pages.
DeepContext also offers a smarter approach to brand safety. By analyzing the actual story and tone of a page, it avoids false blocks on safe, positive content that might contain a risky keyword, ensuring that ad campaigns can maintain both relevance and scale without compromise.
Sandoval emphasized that contextual advertising is becoming increasingly important in a privacy first world. Unlike behavioral advertising, which relies on user data and browsing history, contextual advertising focuses on the user’s current intent. This approach ensures that ads feel less intrusive and more helpful, creating a seamless user experience that can lead to higher engagement and better brand impact.