The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is now available for sale in the Kenyan market. It is available for sale at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 189,000 and is available in Moonstone Grey and platinum silver colours.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and comes with 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage, expandable with microSD. It comes with a large 11,200 mAh battery for extended use with 45 W fast charging.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2960 × 1848. The S Pen comes included in the box and offers pressure-sensitive, low-latency input for note-taking, sketching, or marking up documents. Samsung Notes supports AI features such as Note Assist for transcription, summaries, and translations. Handwriting Assist improves clarity by straightening text and aligning spacing, while Sketch to Image can turn simple outlines into polished visuals in different styles.

It comes with a quad speaker setup with AI-enhanced Dialogue Boost which makes voices clearer in shows, movies, or online calls. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is protected by an Armor Aluminum frame and carries an IP68 rating for resistance to dust and water. This balance of performance and durability makes it reliable both indoors and outdoors.

Samsung has built AI tools directly into the Tab S10 Ultra. Circle to Search helps with instant research. Notes Assist transcribes and organizes meetings. Sketch to Image and AI editing tools give creators fast ways to visualize ideas. A dedicated Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard allows quick access to these features. The device also works as a connected hub through SmartThings, offering 3D Map View and Energy monitoring for home devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is supported with 8 years of operating system upgrades and 7 years of security updates. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is available for sale at all authorised Samsung retail stores nationwide and comes with 24-month warranty as well as Samsung Care+.