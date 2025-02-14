Shares

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series in the Kenyan market on January 22 with significant hardware upgrades. It also ushered a new era of AI-driven innovation empowering users not just in Kenya, but around the world.

The Galaxy S25 series has set a new standard of mobile AI innovation though an AI OS that built from the ground up. Thanks to One UI 7 and its integrated AI agents, users can effortlessly enjoy a more personalized, intuitive and natural mobile experience than ever before.

AI-Powered Photography

The Galaxy S25 camera system is deeply integrated with AI to assist users in capturing professional-grade photos effortlessly. Features like Auto Trim utilize AI to extract key scenes, creating instant, auto-generated videos.

Additionally, ProScaler employs AI upscaling to boost image quality, ensuring a crisp viewing experience. It seamlessly delivers ultra-detailed shots at every range with high resolution sensors and ProVisual Engine, setting a new standard for mobile photography.

With a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor upgraded from the previous 12MP, Galaxy S25 Ultra provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy. Based on powerful processor, Galaxy S25 analyzes movement and time to reduce noise more effectively. This integration allows detecting both moving and static objects with greater precision, ensuring sharper, cleaner footage in any scenario.

Personalized Assistance with Now Briefs

Samsung introduces “Now Briefs,” an AI-driven feature that provides users with personalized summaries throughout the day. That can include elements like the weather, upcoming calendar events, Spotify playlist recommendations, and even health data if you’re also rocking a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring.

This feature makes sure that you are always ahead and in charge of your personal daily activities without confusion or missing out.

Enhanced Visual Search with Circle to Search

The “Circle to Search” feature allows users to visually search for information by circling an object or area on their screen. The AI then provides summaries of locations, trending photos, objects, and more, offering a deeper understanding and context.

Samsung, in their release, summarizes the “Circle to Search” as a “distinctive feature enables you to swiftly search the internet for items of interest in an image or text without changing applications or typing out your search query. Simply use your finger or an S-pen to encircle the item or text of interest, and it will automatically trigger a search. This feature functions on all applications that permit screen capture.”

On-Device AI Processing for Privacy

Privacy is a significant concern for many users. The Galaxy S25 addresses this by performing AI processing on-device, ensuring that personal data remains secure and is not transmitted unnecessarily. This approach not only enhances privacy but also speeds up AI-driven tasks.

On Galaxy S25, the Personal Data Engine6 powers personalized AI features by safely analyzing your data on-device to deliver highly tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns. These insights enable tailored experiences such as searching for an old photo in the Gallery using natural language, or being guided through the day with Now Brief,7 which proactively offers suggestions accessible via Now Bar8 on the lock screen.

Seamless Integration with Gemini Assistant

Replacing the previous Bixby assistant, the Galaxy S25 now features the Gemini assistant. A simple press of the side button activates Gemini, allowing users to interact seamlessly with Samsung, Google, or third-party apps like Spotify. This integration ensures a cohesive and intuitive user experience.

Gemini can already help you to complete tasks across apps on your phone like YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail and Spotify. Starting today, Gemini can also help you take actions across Samsung apps on your Galaxy S25 phone, including Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminder and Clock.

AI-Driven Display Enhancements

The Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra models feature ProScaler, an efficient AI image processing tool that achieves a 40% improvement in display image scaling quality. This technology enhances image quality while maintaining display power efficiency, providing users with sharper and more vibrant visuals.

AI upscaling boosts image quality for a crisp viewing experience, meaning you can take all the shots you want without having to worry about quality thanks to ProScaler1. Your social feeds will look epic with the Galaxy S25 series next level AI camera set up.

The Next Gen ProVisual Engine brings AI smarts to filming and shooting for stunning results, without the hard work. It automatically adjusts natural skin tones, textures, and true-to-life colors, so you are your friends will look better than ever in selfies and group shoots.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S25’s AI capabilities significantly enhance its functionality, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a smartphone that offers both advanced technology and a personalized experience.