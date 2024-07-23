Shares

Samsung Electronics has launched the Olympic Edition of its newly announced Galaxy Z Flip6, exclusively designed and customized for all athletes competing at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition continues Samsung’s over three-decade-long legacy of providing its cutting-edge technology and mobile innovations in support of the Games and represents a series of firsts.

The new Olympic Edition for Paris 2024 is the first-ever Olympic Edition to feature Galaxy AI. Designed to elevate the athletes’ Games-time experience from the moment they arrive in Paris, it is the first to come pre-loaded with a full suite of exclusive services and useful apps. The Galaxy Z Flip6 will also take center stage at the Olympic Games as the first Olympic Edition to play an integral role on the podium.

It boasts the new Galaxy Z Flip6’s compact and versatile design, in a striking yellow colorway adorned with the Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos in gold. To dress up the phone, Samsung partnered with the Parisian Men’s Luxury Maison, Berluti, who designed the Team France’s official outfits for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, to create an exclusive Flipsuit Case that will accompany each device. Made from Venezia leather, each Flipsuit Case has a unique patina featuring a vibrant color mix inspired by the Olympic rings, celebrating the Olympic spirit and values of excellence and unity.

“Samsung has pushed the boundaries of mobile technology in support of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and its athletes for nearly three decades,” said Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics East Africa. “We are honored to deliver our newest Galaxy innovation to the inspiring athletes of Paris 2024 – and give them the opportunity to experience the powerful and intelligent Galaxy Z Flip6. We are excited to see how our technology opens up athletes’ Games-time experience like never before — from creating meaningful connections, to sharing and capturing lifelong memories while in Paris and beyond.”