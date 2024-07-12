Shares

Samsung Electronics launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in the Kenyan market this week.

The devices will retail at Ksh 264,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go for Kshs. 148,000.

The two devices will be available for pre-order at authorised Samsung stores and e-commerce partners from 11th July to 31st July.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.

Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics East Africa, said, “We are proud to bring this cutting-edge technology to our region, empowering users to explore new possibilities and elevate their mobile experience like never before.”

Galaxy Z Fold & Flip 6 Price and specifications