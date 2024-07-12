Samsung Electronics launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in the Kenyan market this week.
The devices will retail at Ksh 264,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go for Kshs. 148,000.
The two devices will be available for pre-order at authorised Samsung stores and e-commerce partners from 11th July to 31st July.
Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.
Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics East Africa, said, “We are proud to bring this cutting-edge technology to our region, empowering users to explore new possibilities and elevate their mobile experience like never before.”
Galaxy Z Fold & Flip 6 Price and specifications
|
Galaxy Z Fold 6
|
Galaxy Z Flip 6
|Network
|2G/3G/4G/5G
|2G/3G/4G/5G
|Operating system
|Android 14, One UI 6.1.1
|Android 14, One UI 6.1.1
|Weight
|239 grams
|187 grams
|RAM + storage
|12GB + 512GB
|12GB + 512GB
|Screen
|7.6 inch FHD+ (1856 x 2160), 120Hz, HDR10+
Unfolded:153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm
|6.7 inch FHD+ (1080 x 2640), 120Hz, HDR10+
Unfolded:165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
|Main camera
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
10 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
|Selfie camera
|4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide),
Cover camera:
|10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
|Video modes
|8K@30fps, 4K@60fps
1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS)
720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
|4K@30/60fps
1080p@60/120/240fps
720p@960fps, HDR10+
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 750 (1 GHz)
|Adreno 750
|Battery
|Li-Po 4400 mAh
25W wired
|Li-Po 4000 mAh
25W wired, QC2.0
|Colours
|Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White
|Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach