Samsung Electronics launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in the Kenyan market this week.

The devices will retail at Ksh 264,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB  while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go for Kshs. 148,000.

The two devices will be available for pre-order at authorised Samsung stores and e-commerce partners from 11th July to 31st July.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.

Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics East Africa, said, “We are proud to bring this cutting-edge technology to our region, empowering users to explore new possibilities and elevate their mobile experience like never before.”

Galaxy Z Fold & Flip 6 Price and specifications

 

Galaxy Z Fold 6
Galaxy Z Flip 6
Network 2G/3G/4G/5G 2G/3G/4G/5G
Operating system Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1.1
Weight 239 grams 187 grams
RAM + storage 12GB + 512GB 12GB + 512GB
Screen 7.6 inch FHD+ (1856 x 2160), 120Hz, HDR10+

Unfolded:153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm
Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm

 6.7 inch FHD+ (1080 x 2640), 120Hz, HDR10+

Unfolded:165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm
Main camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
10 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)		 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Selfie camera 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide),

Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide),

 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
Video modes 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps

1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS)

720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+

 4K@30/60fps

1080p@60/120/240fps

720p@960fps, HDR10+
Processor Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 750 (1 GHz) Adreno 750
Battery Li-Po 4400 mAh

25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse wireless

 Li-Po 4000 mAh

25W wired, QC2.0
15W wireless
4.5W reverse wireless
Colours Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach

 