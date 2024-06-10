Shares

Rumor has it that Samsung is set to the Galaxy 6 Flip and Fold in the Kenyan market sometime in July. The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 were launched at around the same time last year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to have a 7.6-inch internal panel which is similar to the one on the Fold 5. However, it is set to be thinner and lighter than ever, with a folded thickness of just 12.1mm and a weight of 239 grams.

The Galaxy Flip 6 is set to retain the 6.7 inches screen which was on the Flip 5. However, the outer screen might get a 120Hz Refresh rate which was not available on the Flip 5.

When it comes to performance, both handsets are expected to retain the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. The Galaxy Flip 6 is however expected to see an upgrade in the RAM which was at 8GB in the Fold 5 to 12GB so as to match the Fold 6. With both phones rocking 256GB of storage.

On matters battery life, rumor has it that the Flip 6 has gotten an upgrade to 4,000mAh up from the 3,700 mAh on the Flip 5. While the Fold 6 retains the 4,400mAh battery which was on the Fold 5.

Given the fact that Samsung has started integrating Artificial Intelligence into their devices. We can be certain that AI will also play a prominent role in the Galaxy Fold & Flip 6. The AI capabilities are expected to match, if not surpass, those found in the Galaxy S24, a model that has already gained substantial popularity in Kenya. This focus on AI is likely to enhance user experience, making these devices not just smart but intuitive and highly functional.

Let me just say that I can’t wait to see what Samsung have in store for us come next month as they launch the Galaxy Fold and Flip 6.