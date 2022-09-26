Shares

According to a statistic report by PwC, the market value of social online games in Kenya has been rising from approximately $34 million in 2019 to $55 million in 2022.

The estimations have shown that this amount will increase by another 5% by 2023. These results can primarily be attributed to the pandemic, where gaming became a fun group activity, particularly for those looking to connect with others. These numbers greatly influenced the TV’s that Samsung Electronics is bringing into the Kenyan market. This is in a bid to retain the top TV seller position that Samsung has maintained for the last 16 years.

“Kenya’s gaming community continues to grow exponentially due to a soaring interest among the youth, as well as increased internet penetration. Samsung is bridging the gap between hardware and software for a better gaming experience with the 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, enabling gamers to instantly access the games they love from industry-leading content partners. Samsung’s Gaming TV’s display a wider scope of advanced features which are guaranteed for extra boosts such as frame-rate stabilization, optimizations, audio options, and more”, says Samsung’s Head of Consumer Electronics Division, Mr. Sam Odhiambo.

The 2022 Samsung Gaming TVs offer various high-performance gaming features that are in line with new innovative trends. Samsung gamers can now enjoy 4K gaming at 120Hz with the ability to play games up to a 32:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio which allow gamers a much wider view of their surroundings at once, making opponents, in-game items and objective indicators easier to see while minimizing screen-panning. One unique feature Samsung included is convenient connection where the TV’s automatically recognize a game console when it is connected and show what kind of game console is connected and it can easily switch to that port any time it is turned on.

Moreover, Samsung gaming TV’s are equipped with Dynamic Black Equalizer technology which works by analyzing a game’s dark scenes and detecting objects within them. It then optimizes the black levels helping to reveal the things that you could not clearly see before. In addition, Gamers also have the option of optimized sound settings to adjust to any type of game they choose to play for a whole new level of 3D sound realism.

Furthermore, input lag has been reduced by more than 30% on average compared with earlier models which has increased the reaction rate while paying a game. Samsung has gone further to include, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology which prevents screen tearing and stuttering by syncing the framerate of the TV with the GPU. Now Samsung gamers can enjoy an effortlessly smooth gameplay on their Samsung TV.

To help gamers, Samsung gaming TVs offer a feature called Game Mode which automatically sets necessary specifications such as picture and sound to optimal levels all while keeping input lag low. It also has an excellent native contrast ratio to provide a great dark room gaming experience. Simultaneously, the Game bar offers availability of information on things like refresh rate or VRR mode, FPS counters, wireless headset settings, and input lag monitoring. It also has a zoom mode option that can expand things like mini-maps and even the ability to pull up a YouTube video alongside a game on-screen. Gamers can also use a boon in case they need a tutorial while still playing.

Samsung’s inventive Gaming features offer considerably better, faster and more convenient access to all things gaming within Samsung TVs, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series hence, bridging Samsung’s expertise in hardware and software for an optimal gaming experience as well as incorporating the latest AI upscaling engine which optimizes visuals and delivers stunning 4K and 8K quality.

As home gaming continues to become a more popular form of home entertainment, Samsung has ensured that its gamers will have a broad selection of games easily available, regardless of platform. Given this entire variety and easy access to different services, the Samsung Gaming TVs are certainly the TVs for gaming enthusiasts to have.