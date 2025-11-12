Johnnie Walker’s AfroExchange is set to make a historic debut in Kenya, establishing the nation as the first East African country to host the pan-African cultural platform.
Powered by Johnnie Walker the initiative is designed to unite and celebrate Africa’s creative powerhouses by actively encouraging cross-continental collaboration, experimentation, and co-creation across music, fashion, art, food, and storytelling.
Rooted deeply in Johnnie Walker’s iconic Keep Walking philosophy, AfroExchange creates a dynamic space where culture meets progress and creativity knows no borders, highlighting Africa’s growing impact on the global cultural landscape.
The platform builds on the success of its official launch, which followed a vibrant Creative Summit held at the East African Breweries Plc (EABL) headquarters in early October. The summit celebrated Kenya’s immense talent pool and its crucial role in shaping Africa’s creative economy, featuring thought-provoking panel discussions. Johnnie Walker Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski, also shared his journey and insights at the event.
Alvin Mbugua, General Manager, Spirits, EABL, underscored the brand’s vision: “We are proud to stand alongside artists, creators, and innovators who are redefining what it means to be African on the global stage. At Johnnie Walker, our excitement lies in continuing to champion talent and supporting their progress, because when this creativity thrives, Africa walks taller.”
This momentum now culminates in a grand showcase on November 29th at the Eldoret Sports Club, which will also feature select standout acts from South Africa, celebrating a vibrant display of cross-cultural fusion.
Josephine Katambo, Marketing Manager, Scotch and Reserve Portfolio, EABL, affirmed the platform’s purpose: “Johnnie Walker has always stood for those who push boundaries, redefine culture, and shape the future. AfroExchange is our way of celebrating Africa’s creative energy and the power of cultural collaboration. By connecting diverse voices, we are not just honouring creativity; we are fueling a movement that inspires progress and keeps Africa walking forward.”
Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable celebration where beats drop, cities hop, and creativity pops, an authentic rhythm that captures the bold, unstoppable spirit of AfroExchange. Beyond Kenya, the platform will continue its continental journey, with upcoming editions expected in Uganda and Tanzania, extending its mission of amplifying African artistry and driving cultural innovation across borders.
The event will have limited slots to ensure an intimate and immersive experience. Details on how to access tickets will be communicated exclusively via Johnnie Walker Africa’s official platforms.