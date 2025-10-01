Shares

East African Breweries Plc (EABL) headquarters was the setting for a vibrant Creative Summit today, where Johnnie Walker celebrated Kenya’s immense talent pool and its crucial role in shaping Africa’s cultural and creative economy.

The heart of the event featured two thought-provoking panel discussions:

“Walking with Culture: When Music Unites a Continent” explored how African music transcends borders, enabling cultural exchange and elevating the continent’s creative output on the world stage. “Strides in Progress: Content Meets Culture” examined how contemporary fashion, digital art, and new forms of digital storytelling are fueling cultural relevance and creating economic opportunities for African creators.

Adding star power and valuable insights was Nyashinski, Johnnie Walker’s Brand Ambassador, who shared his personal journey and perspective on creative experimentation as one of Kenya’s most influential artists.

The summit also served as the official launchpad for AfroExchange, a pioneering platform scheduled for November.

AfroExchange is designed to unite African talents across borders, actively encouraging cross-continental collaboration, experimentation, and co-creation, all in line with Johnnie Walker’s iconic Keep Walking philosophy. The platform is set to be an extensive showcase of creativity, highlighting Africa’s growing impact on the global cultural landscape.

Alvin Mbugua, General Manager, Spirits, EABL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We are proud to stand alongside artists, creators, and innovators who are redefining what it means to be African on the global stage. This summit serves as a launchpad for AfroExchange, which will build on this momentum and create even more opportunities for collaboration across the continent.”

“At Johnnie Walker, our excitement lies in continuing to champion talent and supporting their progress, because when this creativity thrives, Africa walks taller,” Mbugua concluded.